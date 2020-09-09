A-League star tells Adelaide he wants to leave to Europe

Bruce Djite revealed to 7News Adelaide that the club will be announcing undefeated interim boss Carl Veart as their permanent head coach next week, and that young gun Riley McGree will be pursuing opportunities abroad.

McGree was one of the standout young players of the A-League season and is a favourite for Young Player of the Year, after scoring 10 goals and registering five assists for the club.

Adelaide will look to make a tidy profit off their wantaway star, after McGree became one of the rare examples of an A-League club paying a transfer fee when they recruited McGree for approximately $300,000.

"I met with Riley this morning, he's obviously keen to explore Europe," Djite told Seven. "Nothing material or concrete has come through yet for him."

