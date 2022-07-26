Sydney FC have announced the departure of Elvis Kamsoba. The striker had been with the A-League club for one season, having joined from Melbourne Victory. Iran is the Burundian international's next destination, having joined Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan Sport Club.

Elvis Kamsoba Transfer

Elvis Kamsoba departed Sydney FC this weekend.

The A-League side accepted an undisclosed transfer fee for the Burundian international.

Kamsoba has joined Persian Gulf Pro League side Sepahan SC.

Kamsoba had played the totality of his professional football in Australia. Born in Burundi, the now-26 year old's family were forced to flee civil war when the footballer was just four months old. After eleven years in a refugee camp in Tanzania, they migrated to South Australia.

It was in Adelaide that the young striker would start his footballing career. He played for several NPL clubs, Adelaide Raiders, Croydon Kings, Melbourne Knights and Avondale FC, before signing with A-League club Melbourne Victory in 2019.

What a pass. What a goal. And what a celebration by Elvis Kamsoba! #SYDvNEW pic.twitter.com/labBhy1BYk — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) December 4, 2021

After 18-months with the side he moved to Sydney FC last season, signing a two-year contract. With this transfer to Sepahan Sports Club, the Sky Blues were reportedly paid $400,000 according to the Tehran Times.

“It’s a life-changing move for me and for my family," said Kamsoba upon departing Sydney FC. "I’m thankful and grateful to Sydney FC for agreeing to the deal."

Sepahan have announced that the transfer was made complete after Kamsoba passed medical tests with the club and participated in a training camp with the side in Turkey. He is now signed with the Iranian side on a two-year contract.

Kamsoba's younger brother Pacifique Niyongabire remains in the A-League though, with one year remaining on his contract with Perth Glory.

