Brisbane goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff has been magnificent in her A-League Women debut to help secure a 2-1 victory over Newcastle in their season opener.

Recruited from Gotham FC in the US, Hancuff made three crucial saves to deny a gallant Jets side at Brisbane's Perry Park on Saturday.

Newcastle substitute Adriana Konjarski was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the game, suffering a serious leg injury in an accidental late collision with Hancuff.

Roar winger Shea Connors was integral in her team's win. Two of the 26-year-old's early shots went just wide before her commitment to the ball set up the home side's first goal. Connors won possession and passed to Brazilian forward Mariel Hecher who unselfishly fed Matildas star Larissa Crummer to score in the 31st minute.

Connors was the provider again when she sent an inch-perfect cross in for Sharn Freier to clinically slot home and give the Roar a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Hancuff tipped a dipping free kick by Newcastle's Murphy Agnew over the bar and then got her fingertips to a shot from dangerous forward Sarah Griffith to save another goal.

The Jets' forward line was a constant threat and Griffith was unlucky not to score on the cusp of the break when a long-range shot hit the woodwork.

Crummer and Connors were outstanding early in the second stanza but the Jets started to get on top.

Hancuff made another clutch save from an Ashlee Brodigan shot but brought down Jets substitute Konjarski to concede a penalty in the 76th minute.

Murphy Agnew slotted it home to set up a tense finish.

An Agnew corner was then headed home but Konjarski was ruled offside and stretchered off after colliding with Hancuff.

"Believe it or not she (Hancuff) said to me before the game that this was her first professional football match," Roar coach Garrath McPherson said.

"While she has been contracted in the NWSL for Gotham she had never played a fixture match. What a superstar. She's showing why we brought her over here. She is a leader, communicator, shot stopper and lovely on set pieces. She has the confidence of a six-foot three human."

Connors also received high praise from the coach.

"Shea has gone away and worked on her game in the NSW Premier League. She wanted to go away and challenge herself and come back a better player and she has had a great start," McPherson added.