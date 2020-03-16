Soccer will cram the remaining A-League games into a shortened span in a bid to finish their season as AFL players discuss whether to even start theirs.

As the NRL on Monday committed to staging round two games, AFL players will soon be canvassed about whether their season should begin on Thursday night.

The AFL Players Association have briefed club delegates about the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of meetings with players on Monday night.

"Tonight we will have a meeting with all male players," association chief Paul Marsh said.

"From there we will feel informed about where the players sit. Hopefully they will feel informed about what is going on.

"And we will look to make the decisions with the AFL over the next 24 hours."

AFL hierarchy, government and health authorities were also holding discussions as Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury was tested, and cleared, of having coronavirus.

Pendlebury, suffering flu-like symptoms, had missed two training sessions.

Meanwhile, soccer chiefs have decided to press ahead with the A-League season at closed stadiums, with the remaining six rounds condensed into a three-to-four-week period.

But Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory face an ever bigger backlog of fixtures to complete their seasons as both clubs prepare to enter a two-week isolation period.

Third-placed Phoenix will fly to Australia on Tuesday and spend the next 14 days in isolation, following government health and travel advice.

Wellington will play out the remainder of the season from a Sydney base.

Victory return to Australia from New Zealand on Monday and will also be isolated for the next fortnight.

Neither club will be able to train during the isolation period, Football Federation Australia (FFA) say.

"Those two teams will have more of a challenge," FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke told reporters on Monday.

"But for the other nine teams, we're looking to have as many games as we can played with three-day turnarounds and have the season completed much quicker than it normally would have been."

That decision was deemed "a better solution" than suspending the league, he said.

"We have got 30 matches left, six competition rounds to go, it is our intent to compress the rest of that season," O'Rourke said.

"We have spoken to the clubs. And we're now speaking to the venues to see whether or not it's possible for us to complete those six rounds in three to four weeks."

The W-League grand final between Melbourne City and Sydney FC will proceed as scheduled this weekend, but without spectators.

The development came as the NRL committed to playing round two games in empty stadiums.

The Auckland-based Warriors remain in the northern NSW resort town of Kingscliff ahead of their Saturday fixture against Canberra on the Gold Coast.

Beyond that, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said on Monday he was uncertain if his club would return to New Zealand and a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said the competition could continue even if the Warriors returned home.

"Of course we want all 16 clubs playing in the competition but that's a step ... we'll only get to that after this weekend," Greenberg told reporters on Monday.