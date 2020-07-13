The A-League fixture has been reshuffled due to the three Victorian clubs' quarantine, with Sydney FC to host Wellington in the restart's first game on Friday.
The A-League will restart on Friday when Sydney FC play Wellington Phoenix at Jubilee Stadium.
Melbourne Victory and Western United were originally scheduled to play on Thursday but due to the three Victorian clubs' 14-day quarantine, that game has been postponed.
The rest of the weekend's matches are unchanged and the full fixture list for the rest of the regular season will be released on Tuesday.
(c) AAP
