Tuesday's Twenty20 at the SCG could be the first full house for a sporting event in Sydney this year after the NSW Government lifted restrictions on stadiums.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday announced a significant lifting of restrictions from next week, including removing limits in major stadiums.

Under the measures, seats in stadiums can be filled to 100 per cent while grounds with hills will be able to host one person per two square metres.

The news will come as music to the ears of Cricket Australia.

It means while Sunday's second T20 between Australia and India will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, Tuesday's match can be played in front of a full ground.

Tickets for the series had sold out within hours when they initially went on sale last month and more are now expected to be released this week.

"The Aussie men's team were the first in the country to play to a locked out stadium when the pandemic struck in March," CA's head of fan engagement Anthony Everard said.

"Now, nine months later and at the very same venue, we will be the first sporting team to play to a full stadium in NSW following today's announcement by the NSW Government.

"Tickets for the match sold out within hours when capacity was at 50 per cent and we anticipate similarly high interest when the new tickets are released."

The Sydney Test can also now be played in front of a full crowd next month, with more than 34,000 attending the first day between the teams two years ago.

The change comes as CA prepares to put tickets for the first Test on sale, firstly to Australian Cricket Family members on Thursday then the general public on Friday.

The recent coronavirus cluster prompted fears of empty stands or a change in venue but Adelaide Oval is now on track to be approximately 50 per cent full for Virat Kohli's only Test this summer.

Meanwhile, full crowds will also be allowed in for Big Bash and soccer games this summer, with the A-League's December 27 opener the first big event on football's calendar.

The last time a major Sydney sporting stadium was full was way back in October last year for the A-League derby between the Wanderers and Sydney FC.

That drew a record attendance of 28,519 for Bankwest Stadium, but A-League organisers will hope this year's season opener tops that, with Western Sydney Wanderers and expansion club Macarthur FC, potentially drawing a capacity crowd of 30,000.

The Wanderers-Macarthur match is part of a historic double-header, which will also feature the season-opening clash of the W-League campaign between the Wanderers and champions Melbourne City.

"We can't put enough weight on what the news today means for the Wanderers and for the A-League in general," Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas told AAP.

"Us going back to Bankwest and having two consecutive games there with the ability to have no restrictions on the number of attendees certainly helps us in the league and getting a good start and we're all very excited."

Since the 2019-20 season was temporarily shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A-League crowds have been severely limited with only 7051 attending the 2020 grand final between City and Sydney FC.

Elsewhere, most NRL clubs have done their baseline financial planning for 2021 with no crowds in attendance and will be bolstered by the easing of restrictions.