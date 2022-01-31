A-League's Western Sydney chief executive John Tsatsimas has rejected the suggestion the troubled club's football operations need to be subjected to a review as he unveiled Mark Rudan as the fifth Wanderers manager in five years.

Rudan will take charge of Wednesday's A-League Men clash with Perth Glory after signing on as head coach until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old, who previously had spells at Wellington Phoenix and Western United, replaces Carl Robinson who was given the sack on Sunday after a dismal start to the year which garnered one win from their opening seven games.

Rudan inherits a richly-assembled team that is one spot off the bottom and has struggled for any coherency in its gameplan under Robinson.

We have today appointed Mark Rudan as head coach of the clubâ€™s @aleaguemen's team until the end of the 2021/22 season.



Read more here: https://t.co/BYMgrSmgl1 #WSW pic.twitter.com/VhWE5CR1RL — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) January 30, 2022

Even as one of the well-resourced, best-supported outfits in the league - with a state-of-the-art stadium to boot - the Wanderers look like a shell of the club that won the A-League premiership and the AFC Champions League in their foundation years.

Not since inaugural head coach Tony Popovic left the club in 2017 have they made finals and those past glories must feel all the more distant to a supporter base which is feeling more jaded with every new appointment.

Adding to those on-field issues were comments from recently-departed A-League Women coach Dean Heffernan who said the Wanderers' set-up was "the most toxic environment I've seen in 20 years of football".

Former assistant coach Patrick Zwaanswijk also claimed the club had "no identity" but Tsatsimas, who has overseen all of the coaching changes since Popovic left, played down talk of a review and said everything was in place for the club to succeed.

"We talk about culture and the environment in the club - I've got over 100 players, staff and administrators who can regularly attest to all that here," he said.

"There will be a day that I won't be the CEO of the club, but today is not that day.

"The buck stops with me, but having said that the infrastructure here is second to none. This is the most professional place for a player to play, we just need someone to translate that into results."

One of the biggest criticisms of Robinson's tenure was that he was handed complete control of the club's football department with no strings attached.

Rudan won't be given as much leeway in the short term but has until the end of the year to press his case for a longer-term role.

After cycling through Josep Gombau, Markus Babbel, Jean Paul de Marigny and Robinson since Popovic's exit, Tsatsimas claimed the appointment of Rudan was not an example of the club repeating the same mistakes.

"The narrative out there is certainly the case," he said.

"I appreciate what's being said out there. Notwithstanding all of that we've made some mistakes along the way.

"We just need success on the pitch and we believe Mark will be the one who brings it along and we believe that come April or May that it'll be happy days at the Wanderers."

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.