Coach Warren Moon has shrugged off concerns over Brisbane's goal-coring troubles after the Roar beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 to go eight games unbeaten while piling further pain on their struggling A-League Men opponents.

Jay O'Shea's deflected strike in the 73rd minute at AAMI Park on Friday night proved enough for the Roar to claim three points, a week after drawing with Western United.

The Roar sit fifth with three wins, six draws and one loss after scoring just nine goals in 10 games, while they will enter the January transfer window eyeing a replacement for departed striker Charlie Austin.

"We haven't scored many, we haven't conceded many and we're picking up points and I think that's the important thing for us," Moon told reporters.

"So we're not fazed by the fact that we're not scoring at the moment. We picked up a win on the road tonight, an excellent win. That's four points out of six at AAMI Park against two very good sides.

"So we'll take that, we'll continue to work hard, try to be more of a threat and score more goals.

"But right now, while we're not losing games, we'll keep looking to improve and I think we will.

"It's just a case of right now with the squad we've got, we'll get a few more bodies in the door shortly and hopefully we'll kick on in the second half of the season."

The clash was Victory's first home game since their fans' violent derby pitch invasion on December 17, and their third consecutive defeat after that game was abandoned.

The game came hours after another seven derby pitch invaders received Football Australia (FA) bans of varying lengths.

FA's full sanctions for Victory are expected to land early next week.

Under interim sanctions, both active ends were tarped off and only members were allowed in, while Victory's 'north end' members were banned.

Victory were largely toothless in attack.

Nani spurned chances early in the second half and appeared to hurt his knee late while Bruno Fornaroli headed over the bar in the 70th minute.

The point of difference came when O'Shea cut onto his left foot inside the box and curled a strike goalward, with the shot taking a heavy deflection off Roderick Miranda and nestling in the top corner.

"They came with a game plan, we didn't really create enough to be honest," Victory coach Tony Popovic told reporters.

"We had a couple of moments, good moments, we just needed that goal to change the rhythm and the momentum of the game."

Victory fans made their frustrations clear when they started booing upon the final whistle.

"That's normal and you've got to expect that," Popovic said.

"We can't expect them to be cheering us off the park when we lost a game at home.

"So I understand their frustration, I share their frustration but certainly we're working hard next week to make sure that we can turn this around."