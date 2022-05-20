Teen sensations Garang Kuol and Nestory Irankunda are among the talented young Australians who will get to show their wares against Barcelona after being named in the A-League Men All Stars squad.

A-League All-Stars Selection

Thirty players were selected for this year's A-League All-Stars game.

Thirteen players were chosen by a fan vote, with the results announced yesterday.

A number of young players were selected, giving them an increadible opportunity against one of the world's biggest clubs.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

A-Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke picked Mariners revelation Kuol and Wellington playmaker Reno Piscopo to join the squad of 30 for Wednesday's game at Accor Stadium.

Melbourne City and Socceroos young gun Marco Tilio, 20, has also been selected.

Kuol, the 17-year-old brother of former Mariners star Alou Kuol, has scored four goals for Central Coast and has consistently provided spark and class off the bench, while 23-year-old Piscopo was Wellington's main creative outlet.

Adelaide's Irankunda, 16, has impressed with his ability to score brilliant goals late in cameo appearances.

.@isaias_sc8 and Nestory Irankunda have been named in the 30-man A-Leagues All-Star side that will tackle FC Barcelona on 25 May. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Xngamtp6hf — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) May 20, 2022

"We want to show the world how much young talent we have in the A-Leagues, and both Garang and Reno have produced some extraordinary moments this season," O'Rourke said.

"It's important that as well as some of our decorated, experienced stars, we put the next generation in the spotlight - and to earn their places, both have shown fans what they can do this year.

"Last year we saw Alou Kuol take the A-League by storm, and now his brother is threatening to do the same, while Reno Piscopo is an Olyroo with great vision and ability."

𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒔 🌟



Cummings, Rowles and Kuol are part of the 30 man @aleaguemen All Stars squad!



We can't wait to see the boys in action against Barcelona 👊#CCMFC // #WontBackDown pic.twitter.com/RQUD3V5tuM — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) May 20, 2022

Socceroos aspirant Jason Cummings, who starred at Central Coast, has also been included.

The team is otherwise headlined by established Socceroos, including golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren.

Up to seven players will be unavailable due to the upcoming A-League grand final depending on who qualifies out of Melbourne City, Adelaide, Melbourne Victory and Western United.

Of the 30-man squad, 13 players were fan-voted, 15 were selected by coach Dwight Yorke and his Australian-based coaching panel and Piscopo and Kuol were picked by O'Rourke.

A-League All-Stars Squad

Nestory Irankunda

Isaias

Craig Goodwin

Scott Neville

Jay O'Shea

Garang Kuol

Kye Rowles

Jason Cummings

Filip Kurto (GK)

Adrian Mariappa

Marco Tilio

Mathew Leckie

Jamie Maclaren

Curtis Good

Jake Brimmer

Roderick Miranda

Jason Davidson

Daniel Penha

Beka Mikeltadze

Callum Timmins

Andrew Redmayne (GK)

Anthony Caceres

Rhyan Grant

Milos Ninkovic

Reno Piscopo

Jack Rodwell

Adama Traore

Ben Garuccio

Leo Lacroix

Jamie Young (GK)

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗔-𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 â­ï¸



Congrats to all those selected to take on Barcelona on May 25 at @AccorStadium!



Details, how it was picked: https://t.co/QyVDBq99Yq#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/yp7e2dXe86 — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) May 20, 2022

More news can be found using this link.