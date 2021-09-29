Danny Townsend all but confirmed earlier this week, during a Sydney FC members question period, that the Y-League is unlikely to be held this calendar year. The league has since been renamed the A-League Youth today as part of the APL's rebranding.

When asked about the reestablishment and timing of the A-League Youth Townsend said:

"The Y-League is unlikely to be running this current season.

"As you can appreciate we would normally be in training for the Y-League season to commence later in the calendar year.

"Given COVID and the fact that the Y-League is considered community sport there will be no training allowed at the moment for those players.

"Therefore our ability to stand up that season currently is challenging."

Townsend went on to state that there may be changes in the structure of the A-League Youth to be announced in the new year.

"I think we all agree that the Y-League format with eight games per season is absolutely not fit for purpose and something that APL has always identified as something that needs to be reviewed.

"We will be doing that between now and when we relaunch the Y-League in the new year.

"At the moment the key focus for us is ensuring that our academy players get the ability to play as many fixtures as they can each year against the best quality opposition in order for them to be prepared for the A-League when they are ready to make that transition."

The current U-21 A-League Youth was originally created in 2008 as a reserve and development pathway for the A-League Mens sides.

Nine A-League Men's and the A-League Women's Canberra United had A-League Youth clubs in the most recent 2019-20 season with Wellington Phoenix, Macarthur FC and Western United not fielding teams in the most recent competition. Sydney. FC won the Championship.