City claimed the double in impression fashion in 2020-2021, winning the grand final for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Sydney FC in June.

The Victorian club heads into the new A-League campaign with a strong, well-balanced squad boosted by the arrival of Socceroo attacker Mathew Leckie and Italian forward Manuel Pucciarelli.

City skipper Jamieson insists his side still has the motivation to push for more silverware after breaking their drought.

"I've lost a fair few grand finals so I've always come back with a hunger to beat previous pre-season scores," he told FTBL.

"For myself, I've definitely been asked questions if my hunger has changed and it really hasn't. My first day back in was a hunger to do well again.

"Winning a title I don't think changes you at all. It certainly hasn't changed our group because of the way we approached pre-season coming in.

"For the club getting the monkey off the back with the first title has been great, but it hasn't been talked about too much.

"Our playing roster has been very settled and that's been key to build on the last three years of what we've tried to create with the style.

"That style being successful over the last two is something we want to build on and be better with. We want to keep on getting better, regardless of being champions.

"We want to keep on improving."

Sydney FC are expected to be among the favourites for the A-League crown this season, along with City, with the two clubs facing off against each other in the past two grand finals.

Jamieson admits there is a burgeoning rivalry with Steve Corica's men that will continue over this season.

"100%. We've played them in the last two grand finals, so that straight away is a rivalry and they've always been tight contests for the last two, three years," the fullback said.

"For us, we'll look to beat every team but when you're playing against a team that's very successful over the last five or six years, they're teams you really want to compete against.

"Sydney FC have been that. We look forward to those games. There's a few storylines to play out this year and one of them is Sydney FC and Melbourne City, and I'm excited about that."

The new campaign officially kicks off this Friday when City take on Brisbane Roar.

Jamieson, a veteran of five different A-League clubs, feels the competition is very open this year across the board, and because of that, it is hard to predict who will contend for trophies.

"It's an interesting competition this year because the teams that finished last and second-last last season have invested a hell of a lot, and that's the key and the really good thing as an A-League fan," the 33-year-old said.

"Our biggest rival has always been Melbourne Victory and it always will be because of the geographical location.

"I expect them to really improve this year and you add Sydney FC, who have the nous and the experience to be around there."