The Brisbane Roar have added more National Premier League talent to their squad with the signing of Henry Hore.
Hore joins the Brisbane Roar from National Premier League Victoria side South Melbourne FC. Prior to his time with the Victorian club, the Nambour, Queensland born player had played 36 NPL Queensland's games for Lions FC in 2019 and 2020, scoring 16 goals.
It is a homecoming for Hore who spent time with as a teenager with the club, playing for the Brisbane Roar Youth side prior to moving to the Perth Glory's youth team. While in Western Australia he was name the Glory's Y-League Player of the Year in 2019.
The move will also reconnect him with his old Lions coach Warren Moon, now head coach of the Roar. Speaking of the signing of his old player Moon said:
Hore is the second NPL player signed to the Brisbane Roar in as many days, after the announcement of Jez Lofthouse's addition to the team yesterday.