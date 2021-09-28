The Brisbane Roar have signed attacker Henry Hore for the upcoming 2021-22 A League season.

Hore joins the Brisbane Roar from National Premier League Victoria side South Melbourne FC. Prior to his time with the Victorian club, the Nambour, Queensland born player had played 36 NPL Queensland's games for Lions FC in 2019 and 2020, scoring 16 goals.

It is a homecoming for Hore who spent time with as a teenager with the club, playing for the Brisbane Roar Youth side prior to moving to the Perth Glory's youth team. While in Western Australia he was name the Glory's Y-League Player of the Year in 2019.

The move will also reconnect him with his old Lions coach Warren Moon, now head coach of the Roar. Speaking of the signing of his old player Moon said:

"I know Henry's qualities and how hard he's worked for this opportunity.

"He's quick, he's energetic and he can play across the front three. He also understands what this team and club is about and he's someone who wants to get better every day.

"As a Queenslander, Henry has that strong motivation to do well and we're looking forward to seeing him develop within an A-League environment."

When speaking of the chance to join the Roar as a senior player, Hore expressed his excitement:

"I was absolutely buzzing when I got the call to come back to my hometown club. It's worked out perfectly. "It was a good experience in Melbourne, a battle every week, but I'm happy to be back. I've always been striving to get to the A-League level. "The transition has been very easy because I know most of the boys and they've been very welcoming."

Hore is the second NPL player signed to the Brisbane Roar in as many days, after the announcement of Jez Lofthouse's addition to the team yesterday.