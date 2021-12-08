Macarthur Bulls has announced that they will be returning to Campbelltown Stadium, their home stadium in Campbelltown, NSW, after having had to temporarily relocate their first two home matches elsewhere due to the quality of the pitch.

Their opening 2021-22 A-League Men's game was relocated to Newcastle International Sports Centre the week prior to the club's Round One match after an inspection of the pitch at Campbelltown ruled it unsuitable for professional football. Their second home match was played at Penrith Stadium.

The stadium's pitch has since undergone significant remediation work and an inspection of the playing surface has now ruled the venue as suitable for the A-League. Macarthur have therefore confirmed that their next home match against Newcastle Jets on Sunday, December 19, 2021 will be played at the stadium.

The play away from their home ground has not seemed to affect the club significantly. Entering Round 4 of the competition, Macarthur FC was top of the A-League Men's ladder and remained one of three undefeated teams in the league.

Prior to returning to their home stadium Macarthur have an FFA Cup match away at Sydney FC on December 8, 2021 and a Round 4 match away at Western Sydney Wanderers on December 11, 2021.

