Matheus Moresche has been linked with the Central Coast Mariners according to The Straight Times, a Singapore based paper.

Moresche currently plays in the Singapore Premier League for Geylang International. The 23-year old first joined the club in February 2021. Since becoming a Geylang player he has made twenty appearances for the team, starting sixteen matches.

The attacker has scored eleven goals for his current club as well as provided a number of assists playing in both the seven in the nine position.

🌎 CaÃ±o

🇪🇸 TÃºnel

🇬🇧 Nutmeg

🇵🇹🇧🇷 Caneta



Distintos idiomas, mismo significado, pero solo un autor: Matheus Moresche🇧🇷 âœï¸🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZDWe83dxh — Singapur 🇸🇬🌎 (🏠) (@TeamSinga) July 27, 2021

Prior to Geylang, Moresche played with Torpedo BelAZ in the Belarussian Premier League. He had joined the side on loan from Latvian side Riga, whom he had been transferred to from his original club Vasco de Gama.

The young Brazilian first made his debut for Vasco de Gama in the Brazilian Seria A in 2018. He previously been part of Vasco de Gama, Corinthians and Botafogo's youth systems.

Should the reported move materialize, Moresche would become the twelfth signing of the year for Central Coast with Nicolai Müller, Noah Smith, Cy Goddard, Bèni Nkololo, Dan Hall, Matt Simon, Mark Birighitti, Key Rowles, Marco Ureña and Run Tongyik committing or re-committing to the Mariners for at least the upcoming season.

Moresche could be up against the likes of Matt Simon and Marco Ureña for the starting attacking positions. The duo were the preferred pairing up front for Central Coast last season.

However, with the departure of Alen Stajcic and the appointment of Nick Montgomery, Central Coast fans will have to wait and see if the new Head Coach will continue to choose them or play in the previous four-four-two formation.

