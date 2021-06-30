Najjar spent last season on loan with Macarthur Bulls, where he made 12 appearances without scoring.

Najjar, 21, also made 10 appearances for Macarthur's NPL NSW affiliate club, Northbridge FC, and scored twice.

The 21-year-old won three caps for the Young Socceroos, in which he scored three goals.

He leaves the club alongside fellow City starlet Ramy Najjarine, who signed for the Wanderers, but Najjar's current destination is unclear.

The two talents have been held in very high regard as two of the A-League's brightest prospects over the past few seasons, but neither has truly fulfilled their potential so far.