A-League champions Melbourne City have mutually terminated the contract of Young Socceroos forward Moudi Najjar, after his loan spell with Macarthur FC.
Najjar spent last season on loan with Macarthur Bulls, where he made 12 appearances without scoring.
Najjar, 21, also made 10 appearances for Macarthur's NPL NSW affiliate club, Northbridge FC, and scored twice.
The 21-year-old won three caps for the Young Socceroos, in which he scored three goals.
He leaves the club alongside fellow City starlet Ramy Najjarine, who signed for the Wanderers, but Najjar's current destination is unclear.
The two talents have been held in very high regard as two of the A-League's brightest prospects over the past few seasons, but neither has truly fulfilled their potential so far.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'Quietly a Rolls Royce': 5 lessons for the A-League Grand Final
Big-signing Macarthur now 'more preferred destination' for A-League stars
Watch Highlights: Melbourne City 2-0 Macarthur FC | A-League Semi Final
Latest News
From Uzbekistan to A-League Champion: The 'atonement' of Rostyn Griffiths
30 Jun 2021
Matildas name 'brave' Tokyo Olympics squad: 'We're fast, we're strong, we're fit'
30 Jun 2021
RECIPE: Cafe style banana bread
30 Jun 2021
Most Read
'Quite daft': Postecoglou's Celtic release ex-A-League player
27 Jun 2021
A-League's Sydney re-sign two 36-year-olds as youth exits come back to bite them
28 Jun 2021
Socceroo Mooy's heartbreaking tribute after brother dies: 'I’m sorry I didn’t do more to help you'
23 Jun 2021
Macarthur axe six A-League players including Socceroo
25 Jun 2021