Western United have locked in one of Australian soccer's brightest young talents, with Noah Botic inking a two-year contract extension with the reigning A-League Men champions.

The 21-year-old striker has sent his stock skyrocketing this year, with four goals in his last four starts exciting national team boss Graham Arnold.

The new deal will continue Botic's development under former Socceroos forward John Aloisi at Western United.

"I'm feeling very comfortable here at Western United as it feels like a second family to me, so I'm really enjoying it," Botic said.

"I believe it's the best place to continue my development as we've got some great coaches both on and off the pitch that have helped me improve from the day that I arrived at the club."

Botic trialled with Manchester United as a teenager and reportedly had interest from Bayern Munich and Everton before signing a scholarship deal with Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, but never hit the heights in Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 183cm forward - once likened to Mark Viduka by former Socceroos midfielder Paul Reid, who worked with the young gun at NPL outfit Rockdale City - returned to Australia in 2021.

He has made 17 ALM appearances, including 14 this season, and broke through for his first goal in the competition against Adelaide United last month.

Botic has since added a double against Newcastle Jets and scored last week's match-winner against Perth Glory.

His heroics have helped lift United into ninth place, still within reach of the top six, ahead of Monday's clash with local rivals Melbourne Victory.

"You don't want to put a ceiling on any individual but we can't get carried away either," Alosi said after last Saturday's win over Perth.

"We can't say that Noah's going to be our next No.9 for Australia, he has to work towards that.

"I don't want any comparisons that he's the next this player or that player. He's Noah Botic.

"He's still learning the game and we're trying to help him with that."

A former Australia under-17s captain, and a cousin of Socceroos striker Tomi Juric, Sydney-born Botic will link up with the Olyroos for a training camp in Milan later this month.