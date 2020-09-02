Kalik was a star before anyone even knew his name, with the AIS graduate becoming the A-League's youngest ever professional when he was signed by Graham Arnold's Central Coast Mariners from the AIS in 2013.

The former Young Socceroo, now a favourite in the Olyroos squad managed by his former boss, has now made one of the most successful off-season transfers among Aussies in Europe.

After an up and down spell at Croatian giants Hadjuk Split, in which Kalik played regularly before the coach who signed him was sacked, Kalik sealed a move to dark-horses HNK Gorica.

A small club from Zagreb county that recently evolved from the ashes of a bankrupt former side, Gorica have proven themselves to be the highlight of the season so far.

They currently sit second in the Croatian first division, undefeated from their opening three matches. Kalik has been central to the club's newfound dominance, playing an instrumental role in the club's midfield.

Not only are they winning, they're smashing opponents into the ground, scoring 10 goals in their opening three matches. The club's fortunes are making serious waves in Europe, with three of the team's stars already linked with transfers totalling over $50 million to the EPL, Celtic and others.

Kalik has played all three matches so far - two starts - and is proving a combative, rambunctious defensive midfield figure earning two yellow cards in the process in a very attacking outfit that often leaves huge gaps in their defensive structure.