As teams look to overload the middle of the park to keep possession, the fullback role has evolved from a wide defender who might overlap once in a while, into a player that has to be a key attacking outlet - while still remaining a lockdown defender.

And with the different formations that get played in and out of possession, there's a lot to consider when ranking fullbacks.

I'm going to take you through some of the numbers from last season, and we can see what fullbacks had the biggest impact. These numbers will be affected by their team's playstyle and whatnot, but they're a good starting point.

I've broken these up into three sections:

Defensive impact Ball progression Impact on the opposition penalty box

I've also only used players whose main position last season was listed as a fullback or a wing-back - Theoretically, you could break that up into two separate studies, but with the fluidity of attacking and defensive shapes these days, it's really not worth the effort, and would basically be the same article written twice, and nobody got time for that - and I've only used players that played over 900 minutes last season.

Also important to note that all of these numbers are using Wyscout.

Defensive Impact

Okay, I thought it would be best to start with the defensive side of the ball - because no matter how good a fullback is when the team's attacking, they do need to hold down their flank too.

To get a general idea of a players' defensive impact, we're going to look at total successful defensive actions per 90, and the success rate of defensive duels.

A defensive action is a defensive duel (when a player tries to dribble past their defender), interceptions and sliding tackles made by the player.

And the defensive duel success rate is just a percentage of how successful a defender was when an attacker tried to dribble past them.

Now keep in mind, when looking at defensive numbers, it can get a bit muddy when using counting stats like the total defensive duels or tackles - a player who is on a poor defensive side will get more opportunities to tackle than one on a team that dominates possession. That's why I like to combine success rates with counting stats, to get a bit more of a clearer picture. Still, defensive metrics are tricky in almost every sport.

Having said all that though, here's how the A-League fullbacks stack up - the players in the yellow box complete a lot of successful defensive actions and successfully complete a lot of their defensive duels.