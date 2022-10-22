Macarthur FC will sweat on the fitness of gun goalkeeper Filip Kurto but hope to regain midfielders Charles M'Mombwa and Kearyn Baccus for their A-League Men derby against Sydney FC.

The unbeaten Bulls' 1-1 draw with Western United on Friday night was soured when Kurto had to leave the field early with calf tightness and was replaced by Nick Suman.

Captain and star playmaker Ulises Davila is already sidelined with a hamstring injury and missing Kurto would be a hefty blow for next Saturday's clash with the Sky Blues.

"Well, we aren't quite sure but it's something related towards his calf," coach Dwight Yorke told reporters.

"So he was tightening up and I'm sure the doctor and the physio will have a look initially at it and then we'll have an assessment and find out exactly what's going on.

"I wouldn't get ahead of myself too much (on whether Kurto will miss the derby).

"I think he made the right call. He's one of the ultimate professionals, so we always respect that.

"But we've got an equally as good second goalkeeper to come on and so the decision is a very straightforward one."

Yorke was confident the Bulls had avoided other injuries and was "hopeful" M'Mombwa and Baccus would face Sydney.

M'Mombwa missed the match with the flu while Baccus, who hasn't played since a 22-minute cameo in round one, was close to fitness.

"We're hopeful and, hopefully, that will give us a much bigger selection of players to choose from, but these guys have got to get healthier first," he said.

"Baccus was just on the verge of returning but we wanted to make sure.

"We were never going to win the league or become in contention whether we won or lost this game tonight.

"We need to take precaution and player safety is absolutely paramount in terms of the preparation.

"We don't want to lose them for the short term, we want them for a longer period, so we had to give them those extra moments."

Next Saturday's clash will be Yorke's first with his former club.

Yorke scored seven goals in 22 games for Sydney FC and was man-of-the-match in the grand final when the Sky Blues won the inaugural championship.