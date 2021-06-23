Schembri says the Mariners are prioritising a coach that knows the Central Coast, with former academy coach and current Olympic FC boss Ben Cahn, and current academy coach Nick Montgomery, both on the club's shortlist.

Schembri says an announcement will likely be made in the next two weeks.

"We've already started short-listing a number of candidates. That shortlist will be whittled down to two or three, and those participants will be required to present again," Schembri told the Central Coast Football Ramble.

"We'll make the final decision from that group. Candidates will need to address certain things. It could be quicker than a [two to three week] process.

"The person we want has to know the Mariners. Monty will be a candidate, of course, why wouldn't he be?"

Schembri continued that the new TV deal wouldn't change any of the A-League clubs' financial positions, and that the Mariners would have the same strategy next season, but that's nothing to worry about.

"No A-League club is using the TV deal to restructure their plans for the next year. It's not like there are bucket loads of more money coming in under the new TV deal," he continued.

"The changes in the cap are a bit false. We had a 10 month season last year, now we have a 12 month season. If you do the mathematics...you're not talking a lot more money really.

"Whether the clubs are in a position to use additional rules outside the cap, we won't consider that.

"Personally, I don't mind clubs spending what they've got. It doesn't bother me. You might not end up winning anything, but competitions are about a bunch of teams competing, not just anybody winning a competition.

"Our improved performance is not just about money. Bring on next year. It's just different models and our model is getting better and it will only improve because our academy is getting stronger."

Schembri also said that he felt sorry for the fans, who were let down by a poor display to finish their first finals campaign in seven years.

"Most of us feel a bit disappointed about the playoff series," he said. "The performance on the night against Macarthur, I felt we let the fans down.

"The game was there for the taking and we came up short. I was as devastated as everybody else but I felt sorry for the patrons on the night."