Hall moved to the Mariners from Queensland in May 2018 and was a key part of the NPL and Y-League setups before signing a one-year A-League contract ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The 22-year-old made his first A-League start against reigning Champions Sydney FC in April and gave a great account of himself, before deputising for Ruon Tongyik in the Mariners’ final two matches of the regular season and the Elimination Final against Macarthur.

“This is definitely something I’m stoked about,” he said.

“Coming into this year I just wanted to keep my head down and see where it would take me, and obviously I got a couple of opportunities near the back end of the season and I wanted to make the most of it and to secure two more years at the club is something I’m happy about for me and my family.”

“I wanted to repay the faith of the club when I got the chance. With Ruon getting the international call up they were big shoes to fill, so obviously I had to try my best. It’s definitely a great experience and I can’t wait to continue playing.”’

“I remember there was a time in the Western United game where I looked around and I couldn’t believe how many of the Academy products were on the pitch with me, and I thought that was pretty surreal to see all my mates now up playing A-League.”

Head of Football Ken Schembri said Hall had stepped up to the plate when required, and that he was excited to see another Academy product sign a senior deal.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Dan over the past couple of years as he has come through our Academy and now into the A-League setup,” Schembri said.

“We saw how he stepped up towards the end of the season with Ruon on international duty, and the job he did in high-pressure matches against experienced opposition.”

“It’s another example of our talented youth being given a chance. We will continue to build strong foundations through the Academy for the future of our club.”