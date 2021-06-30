O'Doherty re-signs for the Jets on a one-year deal, after making five appearances since joining the club from Western Sydney Wanderers last season.

O'Doherty played the full 90 minutes all but once for the Jets, and while the two-cap Olyroo fell out of favour with the youth national teams, he believes playing regularly will ignite his career.

“I’m really enjoying it here. Everyone from the staff to the players, have been so welcoming to me and I can really feel that sense of community,” O’Doherty said.

“I didn’t have much game time before coming here, so I’m pleased to get so much game time and showcase myself.

“I’m really looking forward to playing a high pressing attacking brand of football that focuses on us dominating teams with the ball.

“If you look at the whole squad as a whole, there is some very good young players here.

“You can see that through Archie, Lucas, and Blake. I almost don’t feel like a young player in this team at 23 but I think it is a very good basis for us to go forward and develop something.”

Despite often featuring sporadically during his spells at Adelaide United and the Wanderers, O'Doherty has already accumulated 68 A-League appearances by 23.

“Jordan is a player who began to show his qualities after joining the club late last season and made a very positive impact towards the end of the season," Arthur Papas said.

“I’m confident that with a pre-season under his belt and being more settled in Newcastle there is even more scope for growth and his high energy style of play will suit the brand of football we will be playing.”