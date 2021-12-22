The A-League side had been in quarantine in Queensland since Thursday, December 16 after their player Pacifique Niyongabire tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Brisbane. Under the state's strict anti-pandemic regulations, the entire team was required to isolation for a duration of 14-days.

Perth Glory COVID-19 Situation

Perth Glory had been in quarantine in Queensland for a week, with the possibility of having to remain there for Christmas.

Both state's authorities have allowed the side to return home.

Further changes to Perth's schedules are expected due to border restrictions.

The length of the quarantine meant that Glory would spend their Christmas in Queensland. After several days of discussion between the Queensland and Western Australian authorities, the players and staff have been given permission to return to Perth.

They will leave on Thursday, December 23 and complete their quarantine at home.

Speaking upon the announcement of the news, Perth Glory CEO Tony Pignata stated:

"We have worked very closely with Queensland Health, WA Health and WA Police to secure this outcome, and I would like to register the club’s sincere appreciation of their efforts.



"The health and well-being of our players and staff has been the top priority throughout and we are extremely pleased that they will now be able to complete their quarantine at home in Perth.



"I would also like to thank the players and staff for the resilience they have shown under extremely difficult circumstances and our Members and fans for the fantastic support they have provided throughout this period."

A-Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke shared similar thoughts about the team's return home:

"We are delighted with this outcome and, along with Perth Glory, want to thank the Governments of Western Australia and Queeensland, in particular, WA Health, WA Police and QLD Health, for enabling the players to return home, without impact on the community,.

"It has been a very challenging time for everyone involved and this is the outcome we have all been hoping for and working towards."



The team will fly home from Brisbane using a charter flight. They will then get transported directly to their homes in Perth and complete the final days of their mandatory quarantine period.

The announcement is a welcome relief for a team that has had a trying start to the season. Due to Western Australian border restrictions, Glory had been on a month long road trip after playing their opening game in Perth.

The positive test in Queensland resulted in the postponement of their two remaining 2021 A-League games against Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United.

Western Australian premier Mark McGowan announced last Monday evening that the state plans to allow interstate and international travel without the current quarantine restrictions starting on February 5, 2022.

A further change to Perth's January schedule will be required, as Glory have one home game scheduled in the middle of the month.

For now they get to celebrate Christmas at home, under quarantine.

