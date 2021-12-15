After an A-League Men's 4-0 loss over the weekend, the worst of the Ufuk Talay era with Wellington Phoenix, the Kiwi team won their FFA Cup Round of 16 match last evening. They met NPL Victoria side Avondale FC in Broadmeadows, Victoria.

It is the first time that Wellington Phoenix have made it to the Quarter-Finals of the FFA Cup. Since joining the competition in 2014-15, the club had made twice to the Round of 16 including this year.

Phoenix were without Gary Hooper for the match. The Englishman has returned home, given a leave of absence from the club for "personal reasons." Wellington head coach Talay confirmed that Hooper is expected to be back on December 27.

In Hooper's place Talay played Jaushua Sotirio. The Australian attacker took hold of the opportunity and scored a brace in the first 15 minutes of play. In the 3rd minute, David Ball made a well placed pass to Sotirio who struck the ball past Avondale keeper Rory Brian. Eleven minutes later Sotirio chipped Brian to make it 2-0.

An Alex Rufer header on goal in the 24th minute was finished by Ben Waine putting Phoenix up 3-0. Avondale's evening got tougher a minute later when Blake Carpenter received a straight red card for a nasty challenge on Louis Fenton.

Despite being a man down, Avondale were able to find the back of the net in the 74th minute. The home side were awarded a corner. After the ball was sent into the penalty area, it made several deflections before finding Matthew Reid who headed it in to make it 3-1.

However, any chance of a hoped comeback by the supporters was dashed in the 81rst with a final Wellington goal from Luka Prso to make it 4-1. The win puts the Phoenix amounts the last eight in the competition.

Speaking after the match, head coach Ufuk Talay said:

"Overall it is a game that we needed," the head coach also adding: “For me the biggest thing was a reaction, and I think we got it tonight from the players. It was a good response.

“Our plan was to press them and to press them high, and I think it worked. We got the ball in good areas, and we capitalised.”

Phoenix continue with their packed schedule, one that sees them play three A-League matches and one FFA Cup game from now until January 1rst. In the FFA Cup, they will meet Melbourne City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

All FFA Cup matches can be viewed on My Football YouTube.