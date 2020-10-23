53-year-old Kean is well-known for his turbulent period as head coach of then-Premier League club Blackburn, throughout one of the worst periods in the saga surrounding conglomerate owners, Venky's.

Kean was formerly assistant at Blackburn to Sam Allardyce, and was appointed to the head coaching role after Allardyce's departure, but was sued by the former boss after a leaked video emerged of Kean disparaging Allardyce's tenure and calling him a crook.

His appointment was further shrouded when it became public that Kean's then-agent was also a key advisor to the Venky's ownership group.

Kean then presided over Blackburn during the height of the 'Venky's Out' campaign, in which - under allegations of ownership corruption - he was given a renewed contract despite Blackburn falling to bottom of the Premier League.

He oversaw their relegation before he was forced to resign in 2012, ending his Blackburn career with a modest win percentage of 28%, but a damaged off-field reputation.

From 2013 to 2017, he was in charge of S-League club DPMM FC, winning the league title in 2015. He also had a brief period with Brunei's national side and in a backroom role at Greek club OFI Crete.

In addition to Kean's appointment, Victory have also named Nino La Scala as head physiotherapist and former Brunswick City boss Riccardo Marchioli as football analyst.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Steve to Melbourne Victory,” Brebner said.

“Steve has a very impressive resume and he will bring a fantastic amount of experience, knowledge and passion to our club. We have spoken frankly about the areas we need to improve in as a team and he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

“I’ve said from the outset that we need to get back to not only playing the Victory way but getting back to training and preparing the Victory way.

“We have built some good foundations, but I’m looking forward to having Steve help the team build on these over the pre-season.”

Kean said he and Brebner were in agreement about Victory's requirements for next season.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Melbourne Victory as an Assistant Coach to Grant,” Kean said.

“Victory is a highly-respected club not only in Australia but across Asia. It’s been an extremely successful club with a large and passionate supporter base who demand results.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Grant and my fellow coaching staff to help the club get back to where it wants to be.

“Grant and I have had honest conversations about what we need to do over the pre-season to get the team ready for another big campaign in the A-League. I can’t wait to arrive at the club and get to work with Grant, the players and the staff.”