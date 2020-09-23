Victory coach Grant Brebner revealed that he's signed an experienced European midfielder that will bring "leadership" to the club, possibly to replace their recently released Albanian defensive midfielder Migjen Basha and his understudy Anthony Lesiotis.

Brebner also announced that Victory had signed a winger from Europe, with both names set to be revealed in the coming days.

Victory have released eight players this offseason as the club give the inexperienced coach their full backing despite his mixed interim form, already announcing that despite the current financial crisis engulfing the league, they will spend the entire salary cap.