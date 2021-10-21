Depicted as one of the English game’s greatest unrealised talents, Rodwell - who once earned $130,000 a week - has opted for Wanderers over Macarthur FC, and is eager to negotiate a multi-year deal after quitting the UK to set up home in Sydney with his Australian wife Alana.

The 30-year-old will head to Wanderland for talks once he’s completed quarantine in Darwin, and will join Wanderers on a modest deal on the proviso he can show coach Carl Robinson he’s still in decent condition after managing just 73 minutes across two seasons with his last club, relegated Sheffield United.

Able to operate in midfield or at the back, Rodwell is looking to prove he’s not a spent force after being largely written off in England where he initially broke through as a 16 year old at Everton before going on to sign for Manchester City for $22 million in 2012, just weeks after they’d captured their first top flight league title in 44 years.

The move yielded only 16 appearances across two seasons before a now infamous switch to Sunderland where an injury-plagued Rodwell sat on marquee wages in a four year stay which earned him the ire of the disgruntled supporters.

He finally left the Black Cats as they plunged down the divisions for Blackburn Rovers and then onto the Blades, who released him at the end of last season.

An unsuccessful trial in the MLS followed before the switch Down Under earlier this month.



It’s understood Rodwell has been doing his research on Wanderers and is impressed by the club’s facilities and stature and is convinced he can recapture some of his lost lustre in what could be a final career stop as Robinson prepares to roll the dice.