Newcastle have secured back-to-back wins to start their 2022-23 A-League Men campaign after riding a strong first half to down Wellington 3-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Lifted by goals from James McGarry, Beka Dartsmelia and Trent Buhagiar, coach Arthur Papas' side will look to put in a more complete 90-minute performance against Western Sydney next week.

Still looking for their first win of the season after two draws and a loss, the Phoenix will next face Melbourne City.

Despite star striker Beka Mikeltadze being absent with a quad injury, the Jets almost took the lead less than 60 seconds in through Jaushua Sotirio, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

There was no reprieve for the visitors three minutes later, though, when McGarry, against his former club, recovered from a heavy first touch to dance past Steven Ugarkovic and fire home his first ALM goal.

Dartsmelia then added to the strong start when he played a one-two with Reno Piscopo outside the area and laced a long-range howitzer beyond Oliver Sail in the 16th minute.

"That was our gameplan, to come out in the first 15 minutes and really give it to them," McGarry told Paramount.

"We did exactly that, got our chances and we took them."

The Phoenix needed a spark heading into the break and thought they'd got one when Bozhidar Kraev drove an effort into the bottom corner of Michael Weier's goal in the 39th.

But the two-goal deficit was restored two minutes later when the Jets broke in transition and Sotirio placed a cross onto the head of a diving Buhagiar at the top of the six-yard box.

"I think we just got steamrolled in the first 20 minutes," Ugarkovic said.

"(We) started slow, got back into it, and then another little mistake and we couldn't find the back of the net in the second half.

Played in behind the Phoenix's defence, Buhagiar should have made it 4-1 in the 53rd, only for his open shot to miss the target.

His side improving in the second stanza, substitute Oskar van Hattum had a golden chance to reduce the deficit in the 69th minute when he found space in the Jets' box but his shot was saved by Michael Weier.