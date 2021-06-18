Aaron Calver, Filip Kurto and Tomislav Uskok leave the club after two seasons, while similarly familiar names Iker Guarrotxena, Kaine Sheppard and Bradden Inman also leave the club after a single campaign.

Uskok has already been linked with a move to Macarthur Bulls, while Western are rumoured to have agreed terms with Brisbane Roar young gun Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

Western are currently in the market for a new coach with John and Ross Aloisi both rumoured to be in line for the role.

There is also the uncertain future of Alen Stajcic to contend with, with suggestions the former Central Coast Mariners coach left the Gosford club due to a lack of investment, which Western could capitalise on.

A coaching swap may even take place, with former Western boss Mark Rudan likely to be angling for a quick A-League return, after notable success in his inaugural campaigns at United and Wellington Phoenix.

"The trio were part of United’s inaugural campaign and the Club thanks them for playing a significant role in helping build Western United," Western stated.



"The Club wishes all players every success with their next steps."