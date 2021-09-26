The former Slovenian international has extensive experience in Europe. Having started his career under the guidance of José Mourinho at Inter Milan in 2009, he became a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League winner with the side.

The midfielder would then move to Serie A side Bologna in 2010 where he spent four years and played with Western United's captain Alessandro Diamanti for three seasons. He returned to Inter in 2014 before being loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Córdoba mid-way through the year.

Krhin then joined La Liga opposition Granada ahead of the 2015-16 season. He made a move to French Ligue 1 side Nantes two years later when Granada were relegated. This loan became permanent the next season and Krhin remained at the club until last year.

He joined Spanish Segunda division side Castellón mid-way through the 2020-21 season parting ways at the end of their campaign.

In total Khrin has more than 150 appearances across the Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and French Division 1. The 31-year-old also has 48 caps for his national side and was part of Slovenia's 2010 FIFA World Cup roster.

Speaking of the signing head coach John Aloisi has stated:

“Rene is a superb signing for us. I’m really pleased the club has been able to get straight into the market and pick up a top player to come into that area of the team,” he said.



“He is someone with a huge pedigree in the game, someone that has been there and experienced just about everything.

“Rene’s quality on the pitch was something we identified straight away, he fits our style of play and I can’t wait to see him with the rest of the squad.”

“This is going to be vital for us, and together with the addition of Leo (Lacroix) who we’ve got coming in as well, the broad mix of experience and youth of our squad at the highest level is really impressive.

Krhin expressed his excitement at coming to Australia:

“I am very excited to join Western United and to come and play in Australia. I have heard lots of good things and look forward to getting started,” he said.



“I think I have a lot to give on the pitch and I will be working hard straight away for the club and for the fans to be successful.



“I am grateful to Western United for this chance to come and play and I can’t wait to join my teammates and the coaches soon.”

The terms and conditions of the contract were not specified by Western United.

