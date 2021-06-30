Najjarine was on loan to the Newcastle Jets last season, making 15 appearances without scoring.

He played in the Olyroos' recent friendly series, scoring a worldy against Ireland, but failed to make the Olympics cut.

Najjarine was also linked with a move to the Jets, but joins the Wanderers after coming through the Wanderers' academy and playing for Western Sydney's NPL side. Najjarine's brother, Zane, plays for the Wanderers' U/13 side.

“I was here from day one, so you can imagine the feeling and emotions I have for this club,” said Najjarine.

“I grew up out here in the West, so playing for my hometown club and a club that my family supports as well is an amazing feeling.

“I’ve got a cheeky little brother who is now trying to follow in my footsteps at the Wanderers Academy and it’s important for me to be a role model for him and the Western Sydney community.

“He’s looking up to me and I’m here to show what I’ve got for the club and fans.”

Head coach Carl Robinson welcomed Najjarine back to the club.

“Ramy is an excellent young talent that understands what the Wanderers stand for having been born and bred in Western Sydney as well as starting his youth career at the club’s Academy,” said Robinson.

“He is a natural-born creative player in the final third and has a strong commitment of improving and pushing himself.

“We welcome him back to the club.”