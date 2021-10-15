The A-League Men's team have signed 31-year-old striker Aleksandar Prijović. The Serbian international started his senior footballing career in 2008, making one appearance with Serie A side Parma.

During the next twelve years he played in the English League One, Switzerland's Super League, Norway's Eliteserien, Sweden's Allsvenskan, Turkey's Super League, Poland's Ekstraklasa, Greece's Super League 1 and most recently Saudi Arabia's Pro League.

The striker has also played in both the Champions League and Europa League. Prijović has represented Serbia 13 times and was part of their 2018 World Cup squad. After nearly 400 professional games and close to 150 goals, the journeyman now comes to Australia.

Discussing the signing of a player with such extensive experience, Western United coach John Aloisi stated in the official club announcement:

“What we love about Aleksandar is his consistency in scoring goals regardless of where he has played and his desire to continue to add to his tally with Western United.



“He has played at the highest level for club and country and has impressive pedigree and success, leading the scoring charts in Greece with PAOK and a number of Champions League matches under his belt.



“We have strengthened other areas of the squad really well, but we were still looking for another option up front, and we’re really happy to add Aleksandar’s qualities to our side with his goal scoring, aerial prowess and hunger to succeed.”

Speaking of his move to Australia and his eagerness to start his A-League Men's career, Prijović said:

“I’m very happy to come to Australia and look forward to experiencing new things by playing football in a new country and in a competitive league,” he said.



“I know there is lots of quality in the A-League; lots of good players and many good teams and I’m looking forward to competing against them.



“I’m confident I can come in and help the team to score goals and win games and hopefully we can challenge for titles in the future.



“I’m coming to an ambitious club with big plans and I am motivated to work together with all the players and coaches, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Western United have announced that Prijović was signed to a multi-year contract. The specific details were not released.

