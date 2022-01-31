Snapshot of A-League Men Round

THEY SAID IT: "I'm not going to give in" - Western Sydney coach Carl Robinson following his side's 3-0 loss to the Brisbane Roar. Less than 24 hours later the Wanderers put him out of his misery and gave him the sack.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Anthony Caceres' double in Sydney FC's 3-2 win over the Central Coast on Sunday. Caceres notched a penalty in the first half before chiming in with the winner late on. He now has four goals in his five A-League Men games since Christmas.

BEAT THAT: Central Coast's Oliver Bozanic with a long-range effort from the edge of the box to draw his side level. Sydney allowed the Mariners skipper all the time in the world and with some help from the woodwork Bozanic's shot bounced in.

STAT ATTACK: Three hundred and fifty A-League Men games for Western United's Nikolai Topor-Stanley in his side's win over Melbourne Victory. The defender is just nine games from beating Andrew Durante's record.

TALKING POINT: Robinson's sacking as Western Sydney Wanderers boss leaves us with more questions than answers. The Welshman was given the keys to the car and oversaw a complete overhaul of the club's football department. It's gone disastrously wrong and now the Wanderers are facing yet another rebuild.

UNDER PRESSURE: The Wanderers hierarchy. Ever since Tony Popovic's exit in 2017 they have backed the wrong horse on four separate occasions. They haven't made finals since and amid falling attendances and apathy among their fanbase, the next appointment is crucial for the club's future.

UP NEXT: There's a big week of football ahead with Western United travelling to Macarthur on Tuesday, Western Sydney face Perth on Wednesday before Newcastle host Brisbane on Thursday. Then on Friday, Sydney go to Adelaide before Wellington's game with Macarthur and Melbourne City's home meeting with Perth round out the fixtures on Sunday.

