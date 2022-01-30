SNAPSHOT OF AFLW ROUND NINE

THEY SAID IT: "To be honest that was two magical goals that you won't probably score again this year" - Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic could barely hide his amazement at two goals in his side's injury-time comeback victory against Brisbane Roar.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Another two goals for Adelaide United sensation Chelsie Dawber helped the Reds claim a significant three points in their chase for a maiden finals appearance. With six goals for the season, the 22-year-old has become one of the players of the season.

TALKING POINT: Newcastle forward Tara Andrews didn't make the Jets' starting line-up in a vital clash, the first time she'd come off the bench since January 2019. But she said it was a case of 'nothing to see here', having battled a sore back in recent weeks and coach Ash Wilson searching for a different look up top.

BEAT THAT: Four goals in 12 minutes highlighted Canberra's crazy 3-3 draw in Newcastle. The three-minute period where Ash Sykes, Allira Toby and Sunny Franco all found the back of the net was some of the most pulsating football of the season.

STAT ATTACK: Sydney FC's elite defence can start dreaming of setting an all-time record, having conceded just one goal in eight games this campaign. Given the current record is four, and Melbourne City won the title in both years they did that, the Sky Blues are certainly on the right track.

UNDER PRESSURE: Now without a win in seven games this season and nine games dating back to last, Canberra are on pace to break all kinds of unwelcome club records. In particular, they've never finished lower than eighth (currently ninth) and have never conceded more than 27 goals (currently conceded 18). They need to find a spark from somewhere.

UP NEXT: The finals aspirants have a golden opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the competition; Sydney (first) battle Brisbane (seventh), Adelaide (third) face Newcastle (sixth), Victory (fourth) take on Wellington (10th) and City (second) are against Western Sydney (eighth). If the top-four sides take the points, there will be a large divide between the two halves of the ladder.