THEY SAID IT: "We were lucky to get a point out of the game. We should never get to that stage" - Adelaide United captain Craig Goodwin. Goodwin was not happy after the 4-all draw with Perth Glory despite Nestory Irankunda's 99th minute equaliser. Sloppy defending after leading 3-2 cost Adelaide and Goodwin does not want to see that repeated in the finals series.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Central Coast winger Samuel Silvera scored a double in the 3-1 win over Newcastle that has given his side a crack at a vital top two spot if they can beat Adelaide away in the final round. Silvera's first-half equaliser was special. From the left wing he controlled the ball superbly before unfurling a cracking right footer. The 22-year-old's second after the break with a run into the box was just as dynamic as he put his former club's finals hopes on life support.

STAT ATTACK: Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren now has an A-League record of 143 goals, overtaking Besart Berisha (142) with his hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Western United. The 29-year-old reckons he can play for another decade and now has his sights on Damian Mori's NSL record of 240 goals.

TALKING POINT: The Brisbane Roar have been nomads for several seasons with home games played at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe, Suncorp Stadium and even Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast. Next season they will be back at Suncorp Stadium with a three-year deal to play eight, 10 or 13 games at the venue. There is an option to play games at Ballymore as well. The move back to their spiritual home of Suncorp has been a talking point for their fans all week.

BEAT THAT: Western Sydney Wanderers forward Aidan Simmons scored his first A-League goal in the 4-0 win over Wellington Phoenix and it was a cracker by the 19-year-old. Paramount commentator Simon Hill hailed the Australia under-20s star's strength, balance and composure to find the back of the net when he had plenty of work to do to get around the goalkeeper and finish with his left foot as defenders closed in.

UNDER PRESSURE: Wellington Phoenix are in a slump and in danger of missing out on the finals. The Nix have lost four of their past five games and conceded 17 goals in the process. A loss away to struggling Macarthur in the final round could open the door for Perth Glory to snatch sixth spot.

UP NEXT: It is second v third when Adelaide host Central Coast on Friday night. At the same time competition leaders Melbourne City host fourth placed Western Sydney. Those two clashes will decide who finishes in the vital second position. Macarthur attempt to avoid the wooden spoon when they welcome Wellington on Saturday afternoon while Sydney FC play host to Newcastle. The Brisbane Roar travel to Melbourne Victory and Perth are at home to Western United in the last match of the final round.