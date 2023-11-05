THEY SAID IT: "Referees keep telling us that they're going to protect the good players, but I didn't see any protection for Nestory" - Adelaide boss Carl Veart calls out referee Alex King after a he showed Irankunda a second yellow card for dissent. The Adelaide teenage star was furious after Melbourne Victory's Chris Ikonomidis repeatedly fouled him in the final moments of Saturday's 1-1 draw.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Oskar Zawada - A hat-trick for Wellington in their 5-2 thrashing of Brisbane Roar. Zawada was the hero in their come-from-behind victory which gave the 'Nix their ever start to an ALM season.

TALKING POINT: How does Steve Corica fix Sydney FC? The Sky Blues have scored no goals and have yet to pick up a point this season following Friday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Melbourne City. Their bench lacks impact and Brazilian import Fabio Gomes has struggled to bury the few chances he has been offered.

STAT ATTACK: Macarthur are off to their best start in their history in the competition after a late goal from Ali Auglah helped them sink Western United 1-0 to claim seven points through their first three games.

BEAT THAT: Bruno Fornaroli might be 36 but each week he keeps delivering bangers. His goal in Victory's 1-1 draw with Adelaide proved age is but a number. The quick-thinking forward was able to slip his man on the edge of the box and bury a shot into the top corner and beyond the reach of Joe Gauci.

UNDER PRESSURE: Reigning champions Central Coast Mariners are in trouble after Nick Montgomery's departure. Without a point to their name following Saturday's 2-0 loss to Perth, their woes have increased with striker Angel Torres staring at a suspension for slapping Glory's Jacob Muir.

UP NEXT: Melbourne Victory host Wellington on Friday. Newcastle face Western United away on Saturday while Western Sydney are at home against Perth. Things don't get any easier for Sydney FC who travel away to Adelaide. In Sunday's games Macarthur head to face Melbourne City, while Brisbane are away to Central Coast.