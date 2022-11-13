SNAPSHOT OF ROUND SIX OF THE A-LEAGUE MEN

THEY SAID IT: "I think it's outrageous, I really do." Central Coast Mariners coach Nick Montgomery was left frustrated after the referee showed Brian Kaltak a red card for his challenge on Macarthur's Lachie Rose. The coach will seek an explanation from the A-League after he was cautioned for discussing the call with the Bulls bench immediately afterwards.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Adelaide United captain Craig Goodwin once again validated his selection in the World Cup squad by inspiring the Reds to a 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory. The winger converted a second-half spot kick and then set Ben Warland up in stoppage time to seal a big victory.

TALKING POINT: After a week of build-up, Western Sydney Wanderers recruit Milos Ninkovic stood up to former side Sydney FC in his first game back at Moore Park since his highly-publicised off-season exit. The Serb silenced the Sky Blue faithful by setting Kusini Yengi up for what turned out to be the match-winning goal.

STAT ATTACK: With their 2-1 defeat of the Newcastle Jets, Melbourne City set a new personal best for longest unbeaten run to start a season. Patrick Kisnorbo's men are the only side yet to taste defeat after six rounds and have eclipsed their previous club record of five games without loss to begin 2019/20.

BEAT THAT: Jamie Maclaren's goal against the Jets did more than seal victory for City. For just the second time in his career, the World Cup-bound striker has scored in six consecutive A-League games and is the only player to have made it onto the scoreboard in every one of their side's games this season. With 128 career goals, Maclaren is edging closer to the all-time A-League record of 142, set by Besart Barisha.

UNDER PRESSURE: Western United came from behind against Wellington Phoenix to notch their first win of the season and consign Perth Glory to last spot on the ladder. Glory have played one less game than John Aloisi's side but will need to at least draw their next match after the World Cup break to hoist themselves off the bottom.

UP NEXT: The competition will go on hiatus until December 9 due to the World Cup, which begins in Qatar next Monday (AEDT). Seven players from four different A-League clubs were selected in the 26-man squad that Socceroos coach Graham Arnold unveiled on Tuesday.