THEY SAID IT: "If we score more goals than the other team, it doesn't make a difference" - Perth coach Richard Garcia after his team lost 5-4 to Western United. The Glory have scored nine goals and conceded eight in two games.

MAN OF THE WEEK: He's just 16 years old but Adelaide sensation Mohamed Toure tore Melbourne Victory's defence to shreds on Saturday night and capped off his starting debut by seeing off Dylan Ryan and slotting the game's only goal in a 1-0 win.

BEAT THAT: Perth striker Bruno Fornaroli's goal against Western United was simply superb. Youngster Carlo Armiento whipped a skidding ball across the face of goal and Fornaroli nonchalantly backheeled home with his left foot.

STAT ATTACK: The second half between United and Perth delivered an A-League record of eight goals in a half, with seven of those coming in the space of 28 minutes.

TALKING POINT: Central Coast copped a 1-0 loss against Western Sydney on Tuesday but Alen Stajcic's side responded with a brilliant performance to beat Sydney FC 2-0 on Friday night and reclaim top spot.

INJURIES: Melbourne Victory lost striker Rudy Gestede to a hamstring injury and winger Callum McManaman to a knock against Adelaide.

UNDER PRESSURE: Wellington remain winless after their first three games and copped a 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

UP NEXT: Victory and Perth will quickly turn their focus to Tuesday night's clash at AAMI Park with both teams having to back up again for the weekend's action.