“After a year like no other, it is time to join together and rise back up to be the powerful west as we embark on our second A-League season,” said Western United’s CEO Chris Pehlivanis in a statement to fans.

“We have shown in our first year that being part of United is more than just football, we’re a family and we support each other through the good times and the bad.

“As an active participant of our beautiful game, I would like to welcome you to the Western United family by inviting you to redeem a complimentary General 3 Membership for the season which kicks off with our first home match on Monday 28 December.

“With a General 3 Membership you can experience the game from seating bays in the corner or behind the goal. Bring your friends and show your support for the green and black and enjoy a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.”

Western United have worked hard to engage football communities in western Victoria and in particular those from Geelong and Ballarat.

Membership benefits include access to three home games in Melbourne, Ballarat and Geelong. There will also be generous 10% discount on additional match day tickets as well as a 15% discount on merchandise

To redeem a complimentary membership, 2,020 participants can simply click the link below and complete the form.

https://wufc.wufoo.com/forms/r1r00yah0vfn61t/

Additional memberships for those who weren’t active participants this year can also be purchased at a discounted rate. The code WUFCFRIENDS can be used.

Full season memberships can be bought via the club through their website.