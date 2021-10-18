Adelaide United's win against Adelaide Olympic makes the title holders the first team to book their ticket to the quarter-finals. United progressed with a 1-0 win against their cross-town opponents. The match took place on October 17, 2021 at Adelaide Olympic's ground at VALO Sports Centre.

United were the first to get a chance on goal through long time Reds player Ryan Kitto. Kitto, who is normally a left-back, was playing on as a left forward. He received a smart pass by Kusini Yengi in the 3rd minute of play, ran for goal and put a pass into the box requiring the Olympic defence to act.

A minute later Yengi made a run up the left side and crossed it in. The ball found Louis D'Arrigo who passed it to Bernando Oliveira. The 17-year-old son of former Reds legend Cássio made good work of evading two Olympic defenders but his shot went straight to goalkeeper Lewis Moss.

The Reds were able to find their goal just a little over ten minutes later. A corner from Bernando found Jacob Tratt who was able to get it tap it in to put his team up 1-0.

United had a chance to make it two in the 33rd minute. A series of passes which started with a Kitto cross into the box finished with a Josh Cavallo shot on goal. Moss was able to deflect it and his teammate Christos Pounendis headed it away from danger.

Adelaide Olympic were the first to seriously threaten the goal in the second half. Kristin Konstandopoulous took a strike on target which required United keeper James Delianov to make a diving save.

Then it looked like United would double their lead, ten minutes later. After Bernando was taken down in the box by Pounendis, the referee awarded the Reds a penalty. However, Ben Halloran's shot was stopped by Moss.

Olympic immediately went on the counter attack but Japanese import Hirofumi Kochi's pass into United's eighteen yard box did not find any of his teammates and the Reds were able to clear the ball to safety.

The hosts again attacked United's goal three minutes later. Panagiotis Manidakis' cross into the box found Konstandopoulos but the Olympic striker's shot was deflected wide by Delianov at the near post.

Reds substitute Juande was next with an attempt at goal. His effort from just inside the box in the 66th required Moss to make a save. He was called to action several minutes later when Ben Halloran took a shot on goal but Moss easily saved it.

Olympic's last chance at an equalizer came in the 93rd minute. Michael Cittadini attacked United's goal but was tackled at the top of the box by a defender. The ball found Olympic striker Fausto Erba but his strike went wide of the goal.

United now return to the quarter-finals for the sixth time. The only time they failed to make it this far in the competition was in 2016 when they were eliminated at the Round of 32 by Redlands United.

Adelaide United have since been present in the three previous FFA Cup finals, winning in 2018 and 2019. With their 2014 win they are currently the record holders for most wins in the competition.

The competition continues this week with another Round of 16 match between Lions FC and Brisbane Roar. A number of previously postponed Round of 32 matches have been rescheduled for November.

All FFA Cups are available to watch live & free on 10 Play, with international viewers able to tune in via the My Football YouTube channel.