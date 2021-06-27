Abetew leaves United after making eight A-League appearances in his last season at the club, after a solitary display the previous campaign.

The 22-year-old centreback joined Adelaide from South Australian NPL side Croydon Kings, but now leaves United for the NSW NPL, joining ex-Socceroo Joel Griffiths' led Newcastle Olympic.

Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald that Olympic's qualification for the FFA Cup Round of 32 made the club an attractive destination for Abetew.

"He reached out to us and I really liked his video," he said.

"The fact we are in the FFA Cup round-of-32 made us an attractive option. He still has a view to play in the A-League. It is up to him now to put is best foot forward and show the Jets or another A-League club what he can do. If I like what I see, I will help the boy try and get to where he wants to get to."