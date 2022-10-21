Adelaide United midfielder Zach Clough will miss the next eight weeks of the A-League Men's season because of a thigh injury.

The Englishman featured in Adelaide's season opener but was hurt before their second-round loss to Macarthur FC.

Clough joins Bernardo (foot) and Josh Cavallo on the Reds' long-term injury list.

Cavallo's return from an enlarged spleen remains unknown.

Bernado had surgery last month after being injured when on national team duty with the Young Socceroos in Spain. He is expected to be sidelined for another three months.

The Reds have summoned forward Joshua Mori to their squad to replace Bernardo.

Mori, who had previously been captain of Adelaide United's youth team, joins the Reds from South Australian National Premier League side FK Beograd.

"It is in some unfortunate circumstances, given the injury to Bernardo, however Joshua has been with us for a few weeks now and has been doing very well," United coach Carl Veart said on Thursday.