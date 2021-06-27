The highly-rated A-League fullback joins the Israeli Premier League giants after coming through the United youth system, spending nearly five years with the senior team.

Strain made 88 appearances for United, in addition to a short spell at Aston Villa's academy. The 22-year-old was born in Coventry but moved to Australia at a young age.

He now joins Maccabi Haifa alongside Socceroos striker Nikita Rukavytsya, who is nicknamed the 'King' after becoming one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers while at the club.

Trent Sainsbury also recently played for the club, before leaving to Belgium.

However, Rukavytsya is now widely expected to leave Haifa, leaving Strain as Israel's Australian star.

Maccabi won the league last season and will once again play in European competition, after facing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League last season.