Emilia Murray has snatched a late equaliser to salvage Adelaide United a dramatic 4-4 draw in their A-League Women season opener against Canberra United.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson scored the winner as Melbourne City fought out a 1-0 victory over Wellington.

Murray's deflected strike in the 94th minute capped off a chaotic match that included three penalties at Coopers Stadium.

Canberra star Vesna Milivojevic scored a brace and had the ball in the back of the net in the 97th minute, for what would have been a hat-trick winner - only to be ruled offside.

Adelaide took the lead in the ninth minute when Hannah Blake was bundled over in the area and Alana Jancevski buried her spot kick into the bottom corner.

The visitors responded when Milivojevic threw herself in front of Adelaide goalkeeper Annalie Grove, forcing a turnover, before coolly scoring into an empty net.

Michelle Heyman gave Canberra the lead when she pounced on a horror error from Grove.

The keeper let the ball go over her head then was beaten to it by Heyman.

Mariah Lee restored the home side's lead from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, but Nicki Flannery made it 3-3 with a spot kick nine minutes later.

Milivojevic appeared to have scored the winner when she cleverly trapped a Holly Murray long ball behind her then scored from close range.

But Emilia Murray had the final say when she snatched at a chance just inside the box and it took a fortuitous deflection off Emma Ilijoski and nestled in the back of the net.

In awfully windy conditions at Sky Stadium, the Phoenix took it up to City and were only beaten by Wilkinson's 73rd-minute tap-in.

Matildas winger Holly McNamara gave Wellington's defence nightmares all game but left her shooting boots at home.

The Phoenix created several strong openings but were unable to capitalise.

Wellington teenager Manaia Elliott gave City some headaches down the left hand side in the first half, as did her replacement, Venezuelan forward Mariana Speckmaier, in the second.

City scored when Rhianna Pollicina forced a save from Rylee Foster but she could only parry it and a switched-on Wilkinson pounced to tap home.

City youngster Caitlin Karic spooned a close-range chance over the bar late in added time to make for a nervous finish.