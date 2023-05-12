Coach Carl Veart is dismissing Adelaide United's woeful record against Central Coast as irrelevant to their A-League Men semi-finals.

The Mariners have logged 4-1 and 4-0 wins against the Reds this season as the clubs shape up for the first leg of their series in Adelaide on Saturday night.

But Veart says those results aren't playing on home side's collective minds entering the Coopers Stadium fixture.

"Actually this week was the less time we have spent on analysis for the whole season," Veart told reporters on Friday.

"We are very confident in what we're doing and if we do it right, we know we're going to have success.

"We don't look back too much, it's always looking forward.

"We can look back last year, we beat them in the finals here, so football ... is the best team that turns up on the day."

Central Coast's last trip to Adelaide was their 4-0 drubbing of the Reds just two weeks ago.

"We were poor and they played it like it was their grand final," Veart said.

"And you saw the way they celebrated afterwards, they came here and put their eggs in the one basket I suppose and we held back a little bit.

"It we will be a little bit different tomorrow, finals football is completely different.

"We will be taking the game on a little bit different."

Adelaide's Jay Barnett missed training on Friday because of illness but Veart expected the midfielder to play and have a key role in shutting down the Mariners.

"They play a very strong brand of football and if you're not accountable for your one v ones against Central Coast, they will punish you," Veart said.

"And we saw that the last time we played here.

"They have got some very strong and quick players up front but they have also got some strong and quick players at the back as well.

"Their real strength is their midfielders who do a lot of work for them so it's important we limit their opportunities."

Adelaide, who downed Central Coast 3-1 in an elimination final last season, are unbeaten in their past five finals games on home turf in a stretch dating back to 2013.

The Mariners, who have lost their past three finals, will host the second leg on May 20.