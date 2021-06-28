The club announced midfielder Jonny Yull and defender Alexandar Popovic have signed scholarship contracts ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.



Yull made two A-League appearances last campaign and became the third youngest Reds player to make their senior debut, while Popovic has impressed in the local National Premier League with the Young Reds.



The club also confirmed the departures of Pacifique Niyongabire, Noah Smith, Yared Abetew, and Dakota Ochsenham following the completion of the A-League 2020/21 season.



Niyongabire joined the Reds’ Youth Team in 2017 and went on to accumulate 24 senior appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.



Smith began with United Youth in 2017 and recorded 10 A-League appearances after making his debut in 2020.



Abetew arrived in 2018 joining the Young Reds from Croydon Kings and made nine A-League appearances.



Goalkeeper Ochsenham signed with the Club in 2018 on a scholarship and was upgraded to a Youth Player agreement this season. He featured with the Young Reds and often served as a reserve goalkeeper in the A-League matchday squad.



Director of Football Bruce Djite, said: “We’re excited to have signed Jonny and Alexandar to scholarship deals.



“They are two of the most talented players currently at our Club with Jonny already training with the first team and has already experienced A-League football.



“We’d like to thank Pacifique, Noah, Yared, and Dakota for their dedication and commitment to the Club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”



Yull and Popovic will join Bernardo, Ethan Cox, Yaya Dukuly, and Mohamed Toure as the club’s scholarship players.