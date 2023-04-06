Carl Veart says signing a fresh contract to remain as Adelaide United's coach ensures the Reds retain full focus on their looming A-League Men finals campaign.

Veart has inked a three-year contract extension, tying him to Adelaide until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The new deal comes as they hold second spot amid an 11-game unbeaten streak entering Friday night's home game against Sydney FC.

"I'm very happy that is has been sorted out and now we can focus on doing the job for the rest of the season," Veart told reporters on Thursday.

"This is my team. I have said from the first day I started coaching here that I want to be here a long, long time.

"Since I came on board ... we have got a very clear direction where we want to go and they (hierarchy) have given me the backing to follow that direction."

Veart returned to Adelaide as an assistant coach in 2019/20, was appointed interim head coach role following the league's COVID-19 postponement and then accepted the permanent job.

Under his management, Adelaide have become a league benchmark for developing young local talent - the Reds finished their latest win against Western Sydney with 10 South Australian-born players on the pitch.

"That is not going to change, it's going to be very evident in the way our sides are selected over the coming three years," Veart said.

"We have seen signs of positivity in that ... and it's important that we stay on that path."

But Veart said his immediate task was Friday night's fixture against a Sydney side in a scrap for a finals berth.

The Sky Blues are sixth with 28 points - three points shy of fifth-placed Wellington but with Perth (27), Newcastle (26), Western United (26) and Macarthur FC (25) applying pressure.

Veart said he would remain vigilant on captain and linchpin Craig Goodwin who continues to suffer the groin ailment, osteitis pubis.

"Craig had a very high load with the Socceroos playing those two games (against Ecuador) with a short turnaround," he said.

"It was maybe a little bit surprising that he played so much in the two games considering the injury that he has been nursing before the World Cup.

"It's an injury that is still there, that we can't really take care of until the end of this season - he needs that break.

"We have to be very careful with him now for the next few weeks."