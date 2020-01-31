Adelaide United playmaker James Troisi is out and fellow midfield linchpin Riley McGree is in doubt for Saturday night's A-League encounter with Melbourne City.

Troisi will miss up to three weeks because of a thigh strain while McGree is battling a foot injury.

United coach Gertjan Verbeek says McGree is a "50-50" prospect to face City at Coopers Stadium.

And Troisi reported soreness late in Thursday's training session, with scans showing inflammation which Verbeek expected to take two to three weeks to settle.

"He has a muscle injury. Yesterday he trained, he felt comfortable, and in the last 10 minutes he felt some tightness in his quadricep," Verbeek said.

The injuries to the midfield duo follow striker Al Hassan Toure being ruled out for likely the rest of the season because of stress fractures in his right foot.

Verbeek said he was preparing yet another reshuffle to his Reds, who hold fifth place - six points adrift of second-placed City.

Norwegian striker Kristian Ospeth is in the frame after recovering from a groin strain which has restricted him to just three appearances - two from the bench - since December 1.

And German midfielder Mirko Boland, who has played just 18 minutes this season after knee surgery, could also be summoned.

The Reds will meet City for the first time since Adelaide's 4-0 thumping of Erick Mombaerts' side in the FFA Cup final on October 23 last year.

Mombaerts dismissed any relevance of the cup final to Saturday night's fixture, when City will be without suspended captain Scott Jamieson.

"It's another game, we are position two on the table so we want to continue that form," he told reporters on Friday.

"We know that Adelaide is a strong team ... and also they are man-marking, it's difficult to face man-marking.

"But we know this and we are prepared well."

STATS THAT MATTER

* City have lost just one of their past nine league matches against the Reds, a stretch featuring five wins and three draws

* City are, literally, travelling well: they've lost only two of their past seven away games in the league

* Adelaide captain Michael Jakobsen has made the most clearances (76) of any player in the league this season.