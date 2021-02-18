Adelaide United coach Carl Veart is pledging a full-throttle attack on A-League leaders Central Coast as the Reds seek to snap a three-game losing streak.

Veart says Adelaide's belief remains strong despite conceding nine goals in their three consecutive losses entering Friday night's home fixture against the Mariners.

The Reds have let in a league-high 14 goals from seven games while the in-form Mariners have scored 14, while banking six wins from eight starts.

"They (Central Coast) have started the season very well, they're top of the table and we have struggled the last few weeks," Veart told reporters on Thursday.

"There's no better game to get up for than the top team in the league.

"They (the Mariners) have done exceptionally well so far this season so it's important tomorrow night that we go out with a very positive mindset and attack them.

"That is when we play our best football, when we're attacking. So it's important we go out on the front foot and take the game to Central Coast."

Central to Veart's plan is his team giving striker Tomi Juric more looks at goal, with the fringe Socceroo scoring just once this season so far.

"We haven't really played to his strengths," Veart said.

"Tomi is working extremely hard for the team and sometimes strikers go through those spells where they just don't get those opportunities, they have just got to keep working.

"And Tomi is experienced enough ... the opportunities will come."

Spaniard Javi Lopez will return from a calf injury for the Coopers Stadium clash but experienced centre-back Michael Jakobsen (calf) and full-back Ryan Strain (groin) remain sidelined.

The Reds will also be without Nathan Konstandopoulos for the rest of the season after the midfielder tore an anterior cruciate ligament at training on Monday.

To fill that gap, Adelaide signed midfielder Josh Cavallo for the remainder of the season, the 21-year-old joining the club after playing for Western United last season.