Carl Veart will audition to become Adelaide United's next permanent coach while performing the caretaker role for the rest of the A-League season.

Former Socceroos and Adelaide United striker Veart, 50, served as an assistant under Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek, who returned to the Netherlands during the competition's coronavirus shutdown.

Adelaide's search for a permanent head coach for next season and beyond will continue but Veart made his ambition clear.

"At the moment it's an interim job but I am going into it as if I am going to be here fulltime," Veart told reporters on Monday.

"I'll be taking these five games plus finals and looking to build on that and I will be approaching that as if I'm a fulltime coach."

Adelaide's football director Bruce Djite said a solid showing by Veart when the season resumes on July 16 or 17 would give him the inside running.

United are currently in seventh spot on the ladder, lagging behind sixth-placed Western United on goal difference.

"It's certainly a dress rehearsal for the fulltime role," Djite told reporters.

"There is no doubt if the the club makes the finals and the team wins five games in a row, that naturally Carl has put his best foot forward and will probably get the role.

"But I don't want to speculate on that too much.

"We're continuing through the process as per normal and will make that deicison in time.

"But certainly it's a fantastic opportunity for Carl to prove that he warrants the role fulltime."